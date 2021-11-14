Head-To-Head Review: Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) versus CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.34 $165.62 million $1.10 49.64

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 CubeSmart 1 6 1 0 2.00

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $48.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Plaza Retail REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

