Head to Head Review: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -57.05% -16.47% -6.82% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02%

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 143.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 5.03 -$404.44 million ($2.37) -6.03 Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 31.84 $76.40 million $0.67 103.57

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

