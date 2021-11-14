Head-To-Head Survey: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accenture and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 4.64 $5.91 billion $9.15 40.57 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.69% 29.50% 13.94% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $352.98, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accenture beats Net Savings Link on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

