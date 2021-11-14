Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.26

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.26 and traded as high as $47.48. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 104,312 shares traded.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,698 shares of company stock valued at $952,412. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $9,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.