Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

