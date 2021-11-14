Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 2,534,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

