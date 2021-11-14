Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

