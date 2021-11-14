Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $382.42

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $382.42 and last traded at $382.42, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.85.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
