Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $382.42

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $382.42 and last traded at $382.42, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 107.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

