HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 56.78%.

HireQuest stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.89. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

