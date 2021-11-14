HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

