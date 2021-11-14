HoDooi Market Cap Tops $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

