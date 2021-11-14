HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1,599.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

