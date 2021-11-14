HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

