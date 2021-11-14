HSBC Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.
Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,576 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,217 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $26,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
