HSBC Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,576 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,217 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $26,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

