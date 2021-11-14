Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.40.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,582. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

