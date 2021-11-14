Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE HYLN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

