Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Ideal Power has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 389.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

