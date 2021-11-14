Ignition Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $47,517.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,848.44 or 0.99250598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00037829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.77 or 0.00590346 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,490,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,768 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

