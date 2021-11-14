Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.