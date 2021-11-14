Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

LOW stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

