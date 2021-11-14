Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,368,000 after buying an additional 361,903 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

