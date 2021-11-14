Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $171,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 119,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

