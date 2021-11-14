Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Anthem were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Anthem by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 473,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Anthem by 20.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,100,000 after buying an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 42.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $437.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.04. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

