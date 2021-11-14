Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $373,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

