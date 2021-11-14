Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $373,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.