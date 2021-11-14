INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

INDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

