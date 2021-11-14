Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

