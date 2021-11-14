Inpixon (INPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 105.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INPX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.09. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Inpixon worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

