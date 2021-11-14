Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman Acquires 11,539 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.