Insider Buying: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JRVR opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

