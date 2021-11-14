Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys 32,169 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) insider Kevin Davidson bought 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.14 ($2,521.74).
Shares of LON:NBB opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.98 ($0.14). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36.
About Norman Broadbent
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.