Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys 32,169 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) insider Kevin Davidson bought 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.14 ($2,521.74).

Shares of LON:NBB opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.98 ($0.14). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36.

About Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, and leadership consulting and assessment, as well as coaching and talent management, mezzanine level search, and executive search solutions.

