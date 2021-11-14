Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $90,190.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 173.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

