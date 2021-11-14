Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.