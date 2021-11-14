Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

