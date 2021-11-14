Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CME stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.71 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

