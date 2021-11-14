Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CME stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.71 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.