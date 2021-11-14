Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,117,655.54 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56.

On Wednesday, October 13th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84.

On Wednesday, September 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12.

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08.

DraftKings stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

