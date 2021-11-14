Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $446.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.32 and a 200 day moving average of $404.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

