Insider Selling: GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Sells 99,051 Shares of Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GreenSky stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSKY. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

