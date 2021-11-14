Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $93.78 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 139,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,641,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

