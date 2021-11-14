Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $23,622.30 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $23,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IIPR opened at $279.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.36.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.