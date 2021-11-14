Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 1,669 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $172.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

