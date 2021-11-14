Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.46 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

