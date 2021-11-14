Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.46. 141,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,745. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,232 shares of company stock worth $1,450,897. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

