Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $10,167,090. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

