Intact Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$168.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.39. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

