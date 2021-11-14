Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

