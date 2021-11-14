Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

