Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

