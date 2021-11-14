Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ICP stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($30.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,150.07. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,519 ($19.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,366 ($30.91).

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

