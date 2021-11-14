Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.98

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIJIY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.