InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.