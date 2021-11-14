Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.52 and last traded at C$27.24. 148,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 180,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$462.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.6100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,210.61.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.